The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently presented the first Economic Engine Award to Eastman Business Park.

News anchor Doug Emblidge from 13WHAM ABC served as master of ceremonies for the 34th annual Community Awards Gala at the Rochester Airport Marriott.

“Eastman Business Park and Eastman Kodak Co. have had a significant impact on the economic development of our region,” said Sarah Lentini, Chamber president and CEO. “Eastman Business Park is now home to 120 businesses, many of them innovative leaders on a global scale. The Greece Chamber is proud to recognize Kodak for this important and transformational achievement with our first-ever Economic Engine Award.”

“Eastman Business Park and Kodak are pleased to receive the Economic Engine Award from the Greece Chamber,” said David Bullwinkle, president of Eastman Business Park and chief financial officer of Eastman Kodak Co. “This award recognizes the efforts of our team, but even more so the collaboration of Eastman Business Park companies. Economic development agencies like Empire State Development, Greater Rochester Enterprise, Monroe County Economic Development and town of Greece have been proactive partners, working with us to attract and retain businesses. We are thankful for this community as we work to build on the growth generated together.”

Also recognized at the gala were the Greece Performing Arts Society and Greece Historical Society, Arts & Culture Award; Greece OB-GYN, Building Award for new construction; T.C. Hooligans, Building Award for renovation; David and Michael Perotto, Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home, Business Person of the Year; Steven Mills, Ridge Road Fire District, First Responder of the Year; Celia McIntosh, Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, Girlie Goodwin Citizen of the Year; Maureen Whalen, History Award; Thomas and Sharon Fien, Thomas E. Schommer Spirit of the Chamber Award; John Foy, William E. Selke Senior Citizen of the Year; and Heather Henderson, Young Professional of the Year.