Friendly Home added a Tranquility Room to its community on East Avenue.

The tranquility room features a waterfall, adjustable lighting, a sound system that offers eight options and a sky scene allowing members to enjoy an outside view.

The tranquility room was made possible by Barbara and Christine Colucci in honor of their mother, Philomena, who has lived in Friendly Home’s Memory Care Center for nearly eight years.

“When we first visited the Friendly Home looking for mom’s next home, we noticed that there was no chapel or meditation room where members and their families could go to relax, escape the noise and stress and enjoy some private time to think or meditate,” Barbara Colucci said. “This would have meant a lot to our mom, who has always been a very spiritual person. We felt that such a place would be a tremendous addition to the many wonderful services offered at the Friendly Home.”

“We were delighted to work with administration at the Friendly Home on the concept and implementation of the tranquility room,” Chris Colucci said. “It is our hope that it will provide a quiet oasis for relaxation, spirituality and decompression on a very stressful day, and bring solace and peace to many for years to come.”

Visit friendlyseniorliving.org for more information.