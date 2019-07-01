Tops Friendly Markets will offer Tops Grocery Pick Up Service.

The program, which was announced in May, expanded to 16 additional sites across the chains Western New York footprint. The program will expand down the New York State Thruway to encompass Tops stores throughout Rochester and Syracuse.

“We are growing by leaps and bounds,” said Jill Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops Friendly Markets. “Having this service available to more of our customers simply just makes sense so we kept the momentum going once the expansion took off last month in Western New York.”

The new expansion of Tops Grocery Pick Up service now includes several of its stores in Rochester and Syracuse, broadening the scope of the offering to an additional 22 stores, for a total of 41 in the chains arsenal. By June 28, the new sites include Tops Friendly Markets at 999 East Ridge Rd., Rochester; 3507 Mt Read Blvd., Rochester; 2345 Buffalo Rd., Rochester; 1601 Penfield, Rochester; 1900 South Clinton Ave., Rochester; and 1215 Jefferson Rd., Rochester

“Tops Grocery pick up service is a great way to save time and money for our customers by combining two great services into one — Tops Instacart and Tops Pick Up, “ said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops. “We recognize that our customers are busy and this added convenience helps take one more thing off their already overflowing plates.”

Shoppers order their groceries topsmarkets.com/instacart, select their preferred pickup time frame — between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. — at any of the designated Tops locations and then checkout online. Instacart shoppers will shop the customers’ orders and prepare them for pickup.

Upon arrival, customers can park in a designated parking area reserved for Grocery Pick Up customers and a Tops associate will bring their groceries to their vehicle.