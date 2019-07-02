A violent night in Rochester. Three separate shootings have injured four people, two of them children; one of the gunshot victims is only eight-years-old.

The child was shot at her home on Ripley Street Monday night.

According to police, the girl and her mother were both hit in their extremities in the shooting.

Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two were not the intended targets of the shooting.

Later Monday night, a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on Arnett Boulevard around 11 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, a group of people at the scene started fighting.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest. The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

After this incident, part of a Rochester neighborhood was shut down on South Clinton Avenue near South Goodman Street due to yet another shooting.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times, but he was able to run to safety. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody right now for any of the shootings.