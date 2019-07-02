PHELPS — An Ontario County man was in guarded condition Monday after deputies say he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Phelps.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 30 around 9:15 a.m. on County Route 23, west of Jones Road.

Ontario County sheriff's deputies say the driver of the truck drifted into the shoulder, hitting 61-year-old Michael Tiffany of Newark.

The driver, a 59-year-old man from Stanley, was looking to avoid a deer on the opposite side of the road, which deputies say distracted him.

Tiffany was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in guarded condition Monday night. The crash remains under investigation.