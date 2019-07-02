Broccolo Tree and Lawn Care will host educational and craft classes at Broccolo Garden Center, 2755 Penfield Road, Fairport.

Classes for July and August are listed below:

Hydrangea Houdini Blooms: 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 13. Barn at Broccolo. $15

Twenty percent off hydrangea purchase at the Garden Center. Taught by Jeanine Fyfe.

The Artful Path With Seneca Park Zoo — Theme: “The Art of Pollinators”: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 24. $20. Instructor Dave Will and visual artist Magnus Apollo will lead a tour of the B-friendly Farm at the Broccolo Garden Center. Participants will walk the grounds and take note of the Pollinator Garden followed by a related talk and time to draw or journal in Broccolo’s newly restored Vintage Barn. A sample pollinator seed packet will be included with class materials. Attendees should bring their own sketchbooks and journals.

Pop-Up Creations — Summer Theme: 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. Barn at Broccolo and Grounds. $35. In the Tickety-Boo Creative workshop participants will learn several basic pop-up techniques to help create handcrafted 3D works of art. All tools and supplies are provided along with detailed step-by-step demos and one-on-one guidance. For ages 12 and older. Taught by Jenn Suba.

The Artful Path With Seneca Park Zoo — Theme: “The Art of Flying Insects”: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. $20. Will and Apollo will lead a tour of the B-friendly Farm at the Broccolo Garden Center. Participants will walk the grounds and take note of flying insects followed by a related talk and time to draw or journal in the barn. A sample pollinator seed packet will be included with class materials.

Leaf Casting: 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. $20. Taught by Jeanine Fyfe.

The Artful Path With Seneca Park Zoo — Theme: “The Art of Monarchs and Milkweed”: 5:30 to 7:30 on Aug. 21. $20. Will and Apollo will lead a tour of the B-friendly Farm at the Broccolo Garden Center. Participants will walk the grounds and take note of the Butterfly Beltway and milkweed followed by a related talk and time to draw or journal in the barn. A sample pollinator seed packet will be included with class materials.

Visit broccolotreeandlawn.com for registration and more information.