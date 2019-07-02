Brockport High School graduate Samantha Sorokti, a member of the Stirrups to Success 4-H Club, received the 2019 Norman V. Ryan Monroe County 4-H Youth Development Scholarship in support of her studies in equine science at SUNY Morrisville.

The scholarship is presented to a graduating senior who demonstrates leadership and community service. Special consideration goes to teens planning to enter a field of study or employment as a result of their 4-H activities and experiences.

Sorokti credits her 4-H experience with teaching her the care and reward of life with horses, as well as the hard work, responsibility and work ethic necessary to continue learning about her passion and her community.

Through 4-H, Sorokti advanced her skills in communicating with others, horsemanship, prioritizing and leadership. Her leadership roles in Stirrups to Success allowed her to organize club activities, including community service projects to benefit local food cupboards, active military and animal rescue organizations.

“I have witnessed Samantha grow from one of the most determined and responsible teenagers I have ever met into an accomplished, mature and promising young woman,” said Kate Logan, a volunteer leader with Stirrups to Success. “She has shown a passion and devotion to horses and horsemanship that is very impressive.”

Sorokti and her show horse, Walker, qualified for the 2018 New York State Fair in dressage and hunt seat. Despite Walker’s clubfoot, the duo placed first in all three of their dressage classes.

Sorokti said the skills and confidence she gained in 4-H, coupled with the satisfaction of continued learning and community service, prepared her for the transition to college.