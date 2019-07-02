Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Fiona Beck and Mikayla Canham, of Brockport, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Churchville

Emily Brown, James Philippy and Marissa Tucker, of Churchville, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Greece

Gage Benham, of Greece, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in human development from SUNY Oswego.

Marisa Groom, of Greece, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list with honors at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA. Groom is traveling to Ireland this summer through the Dublin Internship Program.

Hamlin

Molly Falkenstein and Sarah Pearson, of Hamlin, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hilton

Brianna Benvenuti, Ryan Bush, Alexander Green, Chloe Muscarella, Alissa Salem and Eleanor Steinmetz, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Emily Schubert, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Christopher Millard, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Millard majors in criminal justice.

Allison Polito, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Leah Anderson, Baileigh Barry, Stephen Beardsley, Alyssa Bianchi, Michael Bradbury, Tessa Brady, Francesca Branciforte, Emma Brownlie, Alyssa Daggs, Gabriella Dierna, Brynna Dillon, Olivia Dorschel, Caitlin Ellsworth, Leah Graziano, Jacob Gruka, Jennifer King, Michaela Lincoln, Alexis Lindsay, Kaycie Malyk, Emily Melita, Taylor Merkel, Ethan Mordenga, Nathan Orlando, Joseph Paris, Jessica Pavone, Haley Poth, Hanna Recktenwald, Gina Schmidt, Morgan Sinclair, Joseph Skibinski, Giovanina Vancheri and Cassidy Vorndran, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Timothy Bahantka, Joshua Boehme, Courtney Dineen, Rwanda Douglas, Daniel Freudenvoll, Joshua Karns, Daniel Kuter, Richard Nichol, Johnathan Nucci and Jason Siracuse, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with bachelor’s degrees from SUNY Oswego.

Giuliana Bozza and Jake Slater, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Alex Cummins and Erin O’Toole, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 with bachelor’s degrees from SUNY Oswego.

Joseph Giannantonio, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with a Master of Business Administration in accounting from SUNY Oswego.

Scottsville

Alexander Blaszyk and Jenna Woods, of Scottsville, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Spencerport

Calla Bellis, Leanne Brigham, Olivia Coccitto, Marissa DeFranco, Hanna Gooding, Grace Mingoea, Kaitlin Patt and Alexandra Zwerka-Gentle, of Spencerport, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.