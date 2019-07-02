EP Visualz was named the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.

Fairport has a resource in EP Visualz, creating 3D architectural renderings for both commercial and personal use.

The 3D technology allows a preview of different materials and finishes before they are ordered, in addition to layout options. EP Visualz also produces 2D plan views and technical layouts. Walk-thru videos and interactive 3D tours are a way for a client to tour a project.

Now in his sixth year of ownership in this company which he developed, Eric Pedersen produces interior and exterior architectural renderings for custom home builders, homeowners, property developers and construction companies. Landscape projects are also serviced. These renderings frequently pay for themselves by pointing out design errors or poor finish choices, before construction starts and materials are ordered.

In addition to rendering, EP Visualz can assist clients with developing design ideas, which then can be presented to their architect or builder for further development.

As a committed chamber member Pederson faithfully attends the chamber functions.

‘‘Our chamber exists to contribute to the health of businesses within Fairport, Perinton, Egypt and Bushnell‘s Basin. We use face-to-face networking to develop our local business relationships, so we all become referral sources for each other. Eric‘s commitment to our events is an example of what is needed to accomplish our chamber goal — participation,“ said Chamber Board Director Kellie Wright.

‘‘My customer feedback has included expressions about the ease of working with EP Visualz, saving time, frustration and money. I look for the best construction alternatives, paying attention to cost efficiencies. Also, I serve as a construction referral source,” said Pederson.

Visit fairportperintonchamber.org for more information about EP Visualz.