Finger Lakes Visitors Connection recently won two awards for its marketing and content strategy. Both were for the tourism bureau’s website.

FLVC received the Most Improved Tactic Award at the 2019 American Marketing Association Pinnacle Awards, which recognized marketing campaigns and tactics that deliver measurable results. FLVC won for its content strategy focusing on the actual wants and needs of the audience through data.

FLVC also won a Not-for-Profit PRism Award in the blogs/blogger campaign category from the Rochester Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America for building a content strategy fueled by data.

