On July 20-21, troops will take over the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford to bring the Civil War era to life through battle reenactments, demonstrations and re-creations of life in the 1860s.

Union and Confederate forces will clash on the museum grounds twice per day as they bring the Battle of Rutherford’s Farm to life. In this engagement, Confederate forces under Stephen Ramseur fought Union forces under William Averell on July 20, 1864, in Frederick County, Virginia.

Visitors can watch the battle, tour the military camps and get a feel for the life of a soldier in the 19th century. Suttler booths will be set up along the Great Meadow.

Historians and reenactors will speak throughout the weekend on Canada’s involvement in the war, refugee and freed peoples’ communities of the time, and Abraham Lincoln’s take on the Constitution. Local historian David Shakes will bring his portrayal of Frederick Douglass to the museum for speeches each day in the Village Square.

Other activities include a look at period medicines, a fashion show and photography classes led by Larry Tetamore. Reservations are required for the classes.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Admission is $22 for adults, $19 for seniors and college students, $14 for youth, and free for ages 3 and younger.