The Francis “Ben” Bonafiglia Happiness House Golf Tournament has raised over $820,000 for adults and children with disabilities since 1986. This year’s tournament on Aug. 7 will tee off at 10 a.m. at the Seneca Falls Country Club, 2790 state Route 89.

Check-in will open at 8:30 a.m. before the shotgun start. The $125 fee includes food and beverages, 18 holes of golf, and special gifts.

All proceeds will benefit the Ability Partners Foundation’s programs and services at CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation. Golfers can participate in raffle drawings throughout the day.

Call (585) 412-9040, ext. 1322 or email amiller@happinesshouse.org for information.