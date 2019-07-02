Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking for the Department of Financial Services to investigate what advertisers can see on Facebook.

Cuomo says this is based on claims that Facebook allows state-regulated advertisers to tap into users' personal data. This would allow advertisers to filter who can see their ads based on race, religion, and gender.

Cuomo is calling for an investigation into reports that advertisers are discriminating against protected classes.