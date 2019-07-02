While visitors to the 2019 Hemlock Little World’s Fair can expect traditional entertainment acts and farm-based activities such as tractor pulls, 4-H demonstrations and demolition derbies, mobile technology will make it easier to access attractions while on-site or watching new events from afar.

Fairgoers with smartphones can download a free app to help navigate the fairgrounds, locate exhibitions and check when events are taking place. Live video productions can be seen daily, or via livestream at hemlockfair.org or livingstoncountychamber.com.

“We expect the ‘live’ aspect of these productions to really broaden our reach and give even more people the opportunity to experience what makes this county fair so iconic,” President Mark Shero said. “We are ready to put live-action at the fingertips of anyone with a smartphone, and also entertain folks who come here to the heart of Livingston County for fun and excitement.”

On July 15, the day before the fair opens, Rebecca Leclair will interview guests who are participating in fair activities. “Leclair at the Fair” will showcase events in the days ahead, and focus on various exhibits and attractions during its broadcasts from 4 to 6 p.m. each day from the Agriculture Building.

On opening day, July 16, anyone with an internet connection can watch the New York Sire Stakes races starting at noon. A broadcast team will be positioned around the racetrack. The races feature New York-bred 2- and 3-year-old horses pulling a two-wheeled sulky and driver.

Harness racing expert Kelly Young will provide commentary. Shero will join her in the broadcast booth to call the races.

“We have 20 agricultural fairs throughout the state and the Hemlock Fair is the first one to offer livestreaming for harness racing,” Young said. “Never before have fairgoers had the opportunity to take in the action while sitting in the grandstand or while watching the races remotely on their smartphone. We hope the added commentary will encourage people to learn more about the Sire Stakes program and harness racing.”

The mounted horse patrol competition on July 17 will be livestreamed on both platforms. The pre-event show starts at noon before the competition at 1 p.m.

On the final day of the Hemlock Fair, July 20, fairgoers can witness the new Sheriffs’ Showdown. At noon, sheriffs from as many as 12 counties will compete in a contest on horseback to benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s Summer Camp on Keuka Lake.

“What started as a jovial challenge between Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty and Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter has become the event of the summer,” said Bob Scott, executive producer. “People in Bath, Elmira or Lockport — from all around the state — can watch their sheriff compete in the showdown and contribute to a great cause, all through their smartphone.”

The goal is to raise $5,000 and send 12 children to Camp Iroquois for a week.

The Hemlock Little World’s Fair runs July 16-20 on the fairgrounds at 7370 Fair St. in Hemlock. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Parking is free.