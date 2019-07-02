Webster Marching Band Boosters Inc. and Henderson Ford recently announced the 2019 car and cash giveaway winners.
The winners named include Ryan Nairy, Ford Fiesta; Jacob Berg, $500; and Paul Staub, $250 — all seniors at Webster Thomas High School.
There were five $100 cash prize winners from Webster Schroeder High School: Kassy Arujunan, Adrianna Arcarese, Sara Leonardo, Matthew Fantigrossi and Brandon Nicosia.
There were nine ways for Webster Central School District seniors to win a new Henderson Ford Fiesta and cash prizes:
One entry per quarter for zero unexcused absences and five or fewer tardies. One entry per quarter for passing grades. One entry per school year for club/sport participation. Teacher recommendation. Parent recommendation.
Henderson Ford, Webster Marching Band announce car giveaway winners
Webster Marching Band Boosters Inc. and Henderson Ford recently announced the 2019 car and cash giveaway winners.