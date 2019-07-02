Webster Marching Band Boosters Inc. and Henderson Ford recently announced the 2019 car and cash giveaway winners.

The winners named include Ryan Nairy, Ford Fiesta; Jacob Berg, $500; and Paul Staub, $250 — all seniors at Webster Thomas High School.

There were five $100 cash prize winners from Webster Schroeder High School: Kassy Arujunan, Adrianna Arcarese, Sara Leonardo, Matthew Fantigrossi and Brandon Nicosia.

There were nine ways for Webster Central School District seniors to win a new Henderson Ford Fiesta and cash prizes:

One entry per quarter for zero unexcused absences and five or fewer tardies. One entry per quarter for passing grades. One entry per school year for club/sport participation. Teacher recommendation. Parent recommendation.