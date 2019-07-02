Supervisor Dave Seeley joined local officials and members of the Irondequoit Public Library community to unveil a Little Free Library adjacent to town hall.

The dedication is a capstone event to the first phase of a broader initiative to celebrate the many Little Free Libraries throughout the Irondequoit community. Library staff have worked to catalogue the LFLs throughout Irondequoit. There are approximately 33 known locations throughout the town, 26 of which have agreed to be part of the initiative.

“Little Free Libraries not only help foster a love of reading in a community, they help connect neighbors,” said Seeley. “Several years ago, Irondequoit built the finest library in the region. The emergence of so many Little Free Libraries through town is no surprise given our community’s love for reading. This addition to our town hall campus is something that Irondequoit residents, young and old, can enjoy for years to come.”

The next steps of the LFL initiative will be to create a mapping tool for residents to access a nearby LFL, as well as learn more about the story behind each. The free initiative is modeled after a national database that, while a valuable resource, requires a registration free. The town plans to host a contest later in the summer for LFL owners who best describe why they love their Little Free Library. The Irondequoit Public Library has also agreed to provide free books to registered LFLs.

The town hall Little Free Library was commissioned through a donation from the Irondequoit Library Foundation. It was sculpted by area chainsaw artist Dustin Pratt, a fixture at the town’s annual Winterfest celebration.

Visit irondequoitlibrary.org for more information about the LFL initiative.