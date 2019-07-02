The ninth annual Rochester Youth Triathlon is set for July 20 at Genesee Valley Park.

Participants ages 6-17 can register for the short course consisting of a 50-meter swim, 2.2-mile bike ride and half-mile run; the long course featuring a 100-meter swim, 4.3-mile bike ride and 1-mile run; or the Teen Super Sprint, a 300-meter swim, 6.4-meter bike ride and 1.8-mile run.

All participants will get a T-shirt and finisher’s medal. Awards will go to the top three finishers for the boys and girls in the Teen Super Sprint. Registration starts at $5 for city residents, or $15.

Visit rochestertriathletes.com/youthtri for information.