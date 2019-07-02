Gerard Buckley, president of Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, received the George W. Nevil Award of Merit at the graduation ceremony for students of the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia.

The award honored Buckley’s work as an educator and administrator and read, “In recognition of making significant contributions to the lives of deaf and hard-of-hearing people.” He also delivered the commencement address to the graduating class.

“Dr. Buckley has inspired many PSD students as well as students from all over the country with his leadership and innovation,” Peter Bailey, head of school at PSD said. “We were honored to present the Award of Merit to him as a way of thanking him for all of his efforts.”

Buckley has nearly 40 years of experience in higher education, including nearly 30 years serving in a variety of capacities at NTID. From 1990 to 1993, Buckley served as chairperson and assistant professor of the Department of Educational Outreach at NTID, followed by five years as director of NTID’s Center for Outreach and assistant professor on the RIT/NTID Social Work Support Team. From 1998 to 2003, he served as NTID associate dean for student services, and held the position of NTID assistant vice president for college advancement with responsibility for admissions, placement, marketing and outreach operations of the college from 2004 to 2011, when he began his role as NTID president and RIT vice president.