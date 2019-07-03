This editorial was first published in the Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York), a fellow GateHouse Media publication. Guest editorials don't necessarily reflect the Daily Messenger's opinions.

Robert Freeman was fired last week and while you might not know the name, you know the story because it has been an all-too-familiar one lately.

Freeman was found to have acted in a "sexually inappropriate manner" toward someone he encountered while doing his job. The finding brought out other complaints from women who described similar behavior and indicated that others had been reluctant to go public for fear that it would make it harder for them to do their jobs.

In addition, the investigation disclosed that he had used his state computer to exchange sexually suggestive messages and had downloaded several copies of sexually explicit images.

What makes this story a bit different is the job Freeman was fired from. He was the leader of the state Committee on Open Government, a nationally recognized watchdog known for helping the press and public fight attempts to do public business in private.

He has been with the committee since it was founded in the 1970s and had earned both state and national recognition for his work.

As the stories last week showed, however, his behavior toward women had been something of an open secret in Albany with previous investigations in 2013 determining that his actions had been questioned and that he had been required to take additional training but nothing else.

In testimony concerning these latest charges, Freeman admitted many of the allegations, making his departure almost automatic.

This follows the familiar pattern of a man in a position to demand that women put up with behavior they object to because they are afraid they might suffer consequences on the job.

In Freeman’s case, the consequences were both personal and public because he was the person reporters had gone to for decades when they wanted help to make public bodies follow the law about keeping meetings open and not abusing the very narrow, very specific guidelines that allow them to close the doors and go into executive session.

As the number of reporters continues to decline, the need for such state support for this important law will fall more and more on Albany. While there once might have been a reporter or two familiar with the law at most meetings, today there is likely to be none and most members of the public might not know the rules and might not feel confident challenging elected officials who often are sitting beside attorneys who remain silent while they violate the law.

There is no question that Freeman had to go and should have gone sooner. Now the state needs to act quickly and fill his position with someone who will not only provide the guidance necessary to uphold the laws but also use this transition as a way to call attention to the best ways of keeping meetings open and therefore open government open to all.

This issue usually gets publicity each year in "Sunshine Week" in March when news organizations call attention to it. What we need is an ally in Albany who will work to ensure 52 weeks of sunshine a year when it comes to the public right to know and watch.