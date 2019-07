Victor Hiking Trails will travel 5 miles on hilly terrain at the Wesley Hill Nature Preserve in Naples on July 13.

The 390 acres offers views of the south end of Honeoye Lake and the surrounding area.

Hikers can carpool from the rear parking lot at Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., at 8 a.m., or meet at 9 a.m. at the Wesley Road entrance.

Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.