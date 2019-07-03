On Feb. 6, 2018, an article in the Wayne Post explained that the Inn on the Lake would close in the upcoming fall. A major overhaul would turn the facility into a “luxury boutique style inn.”

The article said that the Inn’s development team had met with Canandaigua city officials including Mayor Polimeni: “Polimeni said developers do not expect any financial help from the city. ‘They were really clear about that,’ she said.” To that news, the Inquiring Taxpayer shouted “Amen.” At last, some honorable capitalists.

On June 24, the developers presented their request for a 20-year PILOT to the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency. “Amen” no longer.

PILOTs, of course, grant significant property tax relief to their recipients. If this is not “financial help” from the city (as well as from Ontario County and the Canandaigua City School District), then what exactly had the developer promised not to ask for in February 2018? Was he simply saying that he would not ask the city to add a line item to its next 20 budgets on behalf of this for-profit enterprise?

A PILOT is unquestionably financial help from the taxing jurisdictions involved. These taxing jurisdictions, unfortunately, do not get to vote on the PILOT, an egregiously undemocratic practice that should be changed. Until such time, OCIDA makes the call. OCIDA should say no. Mayor Polimeni should remind the developer of his words 17 months ago.

The luxury boutique style inn which will “cater to people from around the world” should first cater to the taxpayers of Canandaigua. That is, if adhering to the same tax rules that those taxpayers must adhere to can be called catering.

Joe Nacca

Canandaigua