The town of Macedon and Macedon Historical Society recently dedicated a historic marker at the Palmer Homestead on Macedon Center Road. An open house followed at Macedon Academy.

The town received this marker from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to recognize early settlers Noah and Betsey Palmer.

Noah fought in the Revolutionary War, eventually reaching the rank of sergeant. He traveled from Tiverton, Rhode Island, to Macedon in 1810 with his second wife, Betsey Sanford. They had 16 children, 13 living beyond 3 years old. Noah is buried in Palmyra Cemetery.

At the time of his arrival, Noah’s land was considered in Palmyra, Ontario County. Macedon and Wayne County were established in 1823. This property remained in the Palmer family for over 100 years.

Current owner M. O’Connor brought the property to the Macedon historian’s attention.

The C.A. Palmer Fife and Drum Corps performed at the celebration. Noah is the great-great-grandfather of Claude A. Palmer, whom the corps is named after. Also attending the ceremony were Gary Fague, president of the Sons of the American Revolution, Rochester Chapter, and Robert Coomber, treasurer.

The dedication ceremony recognized the relatives of Noah Palmer — James Smith, founder of the C.A. Palmer Fife and Drum Corps, brother to Nancy VanHout and Linda and Stu Warner.

The Macedon Historical Society holds open houses from 2 to 4 p.m. on the last Sundays of the month and meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesdays of the month. Visit macedonhistoricalsociety.org for information.