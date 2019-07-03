Greece Athena student receives Helfer Scholarship

Evan Anderson from Greece Athena High School received the 2019 Jerry J. Helfer Youth Engagement Scholarship from the town of Greece.

Anderson received a recognition proclamation and $2,000 check during a recent meeting of the Greece Town Board.

He is a freshman student mentor, National Honor Society member, editor-in-chief of the yearbook and production assistant for musicals at Athena Middle School. Anderson volunteers as a student tutor and religious education teacher, and is a member of the Polish Festival planning crew.

He plans to study broadcast journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.

Excellence Award goes to Wheatland-Chili math teacher

The T.J. Connor Chapter of the Wheatland-Chili National Honor Society presented the 2019 Teacher of Excellence Award to math teacher Tony Mannara.

Students in the Middle School/High School submit nominations for the annual award. NHS members read and evaluate the submissions, and decide who the recipient is for that school year.

The recipient of the previous year cannot be nominated.

Greece native joins EFPR Group

EFPR Group LLP recently hired Eric Hostetter, of Rochester, as a marketing administrative support specialist for the Buffalo and Rochester offices.

Hostetter grew up in Greece and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from St. Bonaventure University.

EFPR is an accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in Rochester. It has offices in Albany, Buffalo, Corning, the Finger Lakes, New York City and Jupiter, Florida.

Local residents join AAA as insurance reps

AAA Western and Central New York recently hired three area residents as insurance sales reps for its Greece and Penfield branches.

Patrick LoMando, of Chili, and Jaimmeesh Williams, of Rochester, join the Greece branch. LoMando is licensed in property and casualty, life, accident, and health insurance. Williams holds her property and casualty, health, life and accident licenses.

Jennifer Golino, of Gates-Chili, joins the Penfield branch. She holds a property and casualty license.