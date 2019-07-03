Palmyra resident joins Reliant CCU

Jill Johnson, of Palmyra, recently joined Reliant Community Credit Union as manager of the Geneva branch.

In her new role, Johnson is responsible for directing the functions of the branch. She works with her team to develop promotions tailored to the retail setting.

She previously worked for Reliant as a visa clerk. She returns after working as an office manager for Shepard Ford, giving her experience in the auto lending industry as well as coaching and customer service skills.