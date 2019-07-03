The North Rose-Wolcott Board of Education and Superintendent Stephan Vigliotti Sr. announced a succession plan that was finalized at a recent meeting.

Vigliotti will step down as superintendent effective Jan. 1, 2020. The board will start a search for a new superintendent over the next few months.

Under Vigliotti’s tenure, the North Rose-Wolcott community approved a capital project campaign designed to provide students and community members with the tools and facilities to succeed in the 21st century. Vigliotti will remain with the district as deputy superintendent for capital construction and manage the project to its conclusion.

“During the past five years, it has been my privilege and pleasure serving the students and community members of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District,” Vigliotti said. “I look forward to continue serving in my new role.”