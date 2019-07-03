A recent reception in the Newark High School Library served as a way to thank retiring staff through words of praise, expressions of gratitude and memories.

Matt Cook, superintendent of the Newark Central School District, opened with expressions of appreciation for the employees’ years of service and his congratulations.

The reception featured reflections by Monica Stadler, director of pupil services; Teresa Prinzi, principal of Newark Middle School; and Krista Lewis, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, on the retirees’ contributions.

Along with three retiring staff members, the reception was attended by Ed Gnau, assistant superintendent of business; Board of Education members Russ Harris, Eric DeTaeye, Yvonne MacTaggart, Jim Miranda, Pat Verdine and Brad Steve; NHS Principal Tom Roote; Kelley School Principal Jeff Hamelinck and Assistant Principal Kerri Levine; Greg Herbst, assistant principal at Perkins and Lincoln schools; and Chris Corey, director of health, physical education and athletics for NCSD.

This year’s reception recognized six retirees, who are listed by their years of service and the positions they held when they retired: Sue Achille, 25 years, Perkins principal; Karen Burgess, 21 years, Kelley academic intervention services teacher; Debbie Chappell, 24 years, Perkins special education teacher; Marcia Kraham, 20 years, Kelley teacher assistant; Joyce Stotts, 28 years, bilingual translator/interpreter for NCSD; and Mary Thoms, 18 years, NMS academic intervention services teacher.