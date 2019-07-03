The Traveling Cabaret will kick off the fall season with its 550th performance on Aug. 10 at Eastview Mall in Victor.

“An Afternoon of Song, Dance and Comedy” will feature Broadway classics, new songs and novelty numbers, set in a fast-paced show with costumes and props. Performers will take the stage at 2 p.m. at the Macy’s main entrance.

The 10-member volunteer troupe is marking its 29th year performing musical revues throughout Greater Rochester. Members present 15-25 shows annually to benefit student scholarships and charities.

To date, the Traveling Cabaret has received 34 grants for contributing to the quality of life in the community. Bill Kearns, vice president and Macy’s general manager, will present a $2,000 grant to the troupe at the end of the show.

Cast members include Jody Wilbur, of Canandaigua; Mark Battaglia, Bob Dietch, Mark King, Roseann Kraus, Dick Lawrence and Linda Maloney, of Irondequoit; Steve Tylock, of Penfield; and Phyllis Kravetz and Sandy Kravetz, of Perinton.

The free show is appropriate for all ages. Call (585) 223-9181, ext. 5190 for information.