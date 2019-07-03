The Canandaigua VA is a national call center for building one of the world’s largest databases of health and genetic information.

The Veterans Administration has long been on the cutting edge of healthcare breakthroughs. On a long list involving VA researchers and physicians: Invention of the cardiac pacemaker in the 1950s; the first successful liver transplant in the ’60s; development of the nicotine patch for quitting smoking in the ’80s, and discovering that an aspirin a day can reduce the risk of death from heart attack. In the ’90s, VA researchers revealed a hormone in the venom of the Gila monster lizard that stimulates insulin production, resulting in a diabetes drug now used by more than 2 million people worldwide.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Hot now in the transformation of healthcare is the VA’s Million Veteran Program — MVP.

As of this July 4, more than 760,000 veterans are enrolled in the program that probes links between genetics and disease. Strictly voluntary, veterans who enroll agree to share their health information, as well as genetic material such as blood samples. Since getting off the ground in 2011, MVP has shed light on the link between genetics and cholesterol, alcoholism and certain post-traumatic stress symptoms. With MVP still in the early stages, that comes after data has just been opened up to a limited number of VA researchers, said MVP National Director Dr. Sumitra Muralidhar in Washington, D.C.

The Canandaigua VA Medical Center is ground zero for the program as the national MVP call center. Here, staff field questions from veterans inquiring about participation, along with setting up initial and follow-up appointments. Ten employees work at the call center on the VA’s Fort Hill Avenue campus that is also home to the national Veterans Crisis Line. The MVP team is led by National MVP Call Center Director Annie Nolan and consists of eight employees who take calls, with four of them veterans.

So far, veterans must go in person to participating VAs to provide blood samples and other materials needed for the program. The Canandaigua VA is not one of those VAs, with participating VA sites in upstate New York in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany. Muralidhar said plans call for making it easier for veterans to participate. The VA is working with the Department of Energy to advance the use of computers and artificial intelligence, making it possible for veterans to participate from home or close to home.

The VA wants to get as many veterans as possible into the program, as there is power in numbers when it comes to research such as this. An increasingly common way to gain knowledge about genes and health is to collect genetic samples and health information from large groups of people, and compare which genes are linked to which health traits. Muralidhar said that unlike past research studies based on populations comprised largely of people of European decent, MVP has a more diverse pool. Nineteen percent of those enrolled are African American and 7 percent are Hispanic.

“You can look at unique genetic markers and that is helpful,” Muralidhar said.

With MVP, the VA plans to establish one of the world’s largest databases of health and genetic information at preventing and treating illness. Muralidhar said it is humbling to see this contribution from veterans.

Veterans see it as yet another way to serve their country, she said.