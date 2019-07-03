Here's the forecast for the 4th of July weekend from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
4th OF JULY WEEKEND FORECAST:
Wednesday
Hi: 85° | Lo: 64°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NNW at 7mph
Today: Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Times of sun and clouds
***INDEPENDENCE DAY***
Thursday
Hi: 90° | Lo: 72°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: ESE at 8mph
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Friday
Hi: 87° | Lo: 71°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: WSW at 7mph
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
A few thunderstorms possible
Saturday
Hi: 82° | Lo: 62°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: NW at 10mph
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Plenty of sun
Sunday
Hi: 76° | Lo: 57°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNE at 10mph
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.