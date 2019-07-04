GENEVA — The superintendent of the Geneva City School District plans to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Trina Newton announced her retirement at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

In a letter to the school board, Newton said, "I am extremely grateful to the board for granting me the opportunity to serve this community; it would be difficult to overstate how fortunate I feel to have spent the final years of my career serving Geneva's children."

“Having worked with Trina for the last three years has been quite a positive experience,” said Board of Education President José Canario. “She always has children’s safety first and foremost in her mind. At the same time, she’s always looking for the best opportunities for students.” Canario said finding Newton’s successor would be a “daunting” task and that the board will begin working on a timeline for a superintendent search at its retreat later this month.

Newton has been working for the school district since 2012. Her last day will be June 30, 2020.