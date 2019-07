Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Friday — Benny Bleu Band, 5:30 p.m., Mike Powell & The Black River Band, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Cottage Street, with Chris Stephens and The Sand Shapes, 9 p..m.; Sunday — Eilen Jewell (Project 153 members-only concert), 5 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Down Home Bluegrass, 10 a.m. to noon.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — The Dean's List, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Nate Michaels, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Lub Dub Acoustic Duo, 1-4 p.m.

Boulder Coffee, 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Saturday — C2 Harmonies, 7 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic hosted by Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Cumming Nature Center Orchestra in the Pines, 1-5 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Chasm, Cruciamentum, Infernal Conjuration, Demontage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Element, 36, Flipside, straight johnny, just one more, 8 p.m.; Saturday — TWWC, with Time and Pressure, and Revival, 8 p.m.

CB Craft Brewers, 300 Village Square Blvd., Honeoye Falls: Friday — Rescue 11, 7:30-11 p.m.; Saturday — The Red Hot and Blue Band, 7:30-11 p.m.

CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell: Friday — Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, with Ra Ra Riot, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Little Big Town, 7 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — Sam Nitsche, 8-10 p.m.; Saturday — Andrew Moore & Friends, 8-10 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Jason Dodson Band, 6 p.m., The Millers, 9 p.m.; Friday — Adrenaline, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Mitty & The Followers, 10 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Painted Birds, with Dallas Greene, 9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kyle Veenma, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Thursday — The Movement, 8-11 p.m.; Friday — Hymn for Her, 8-10:30 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Sunday — Griffith Martino Duo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inspire Moore Winery, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Saturday — David Bromberg Quintet, 6-11 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Friday — Acoustic Brew, 8 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Eddie Lee & Closing Time, time TBA; Saturday — Ricky Mustang Wahlers, 4-7 p.m., Bobby & The Four Speeds, 8 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Wolf Mountain Unplugged, 4-7 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Gorham: Friday — Ghost of Paul Revere, and Dawn Timbers, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Claudia Hoyser and Begging Angels (preparty for Little Big Town at CMAC), also Deadgrass, with Dirty Blanket, 5-10 p.m.; Sunday — Aaron Lipp and Bobby Henrie, 2-5 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Jane Mutiny, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Steve Grills & The Roadmasters, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Classical Guitar Night, 7 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Diamond & Steele, 7-10 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Paul Strowe, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Evan Muelemans, 6-8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Steve West, 8-10:30 p.m.

Macri's Deli, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Nick Vecchioli, 5-7 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Friday — EULIE V, 8 p.m.

Naples Hotel, 111 S. Main St., Naples: Thursday — Ben Robinson, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Nick James, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Wicked, with MESH, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Monica Hall Band, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Jaded Hearts, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Joe Beard, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Claudia Hoyser, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Jackson Cavalier, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Seein' Double, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Kate Cufari, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — A Taste of Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Big J Blues, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday _ Doug & Eamonn Hubert, 4-7 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Uptown Groove, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — "Rockin' at the Races" featuring Aerofroce (Aerosmith tribute), 6-8 p.m., The Night Owls, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Sunday — Ben Haravich with Brian Mulligan, 3-5 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Friday — Weege & Sal, 8 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Crooked North, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — The Cool Club and The Lipker Sisters, 8 p.m.

Tiki Bar at Stivers Marina, 402 Boodys Hill Road, Geneva: Thursday — The Mixx, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday — Rachel Beverly, 5-8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Jukebox Militia, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday — Casey Bloom, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Shari Ratka, 6-9 p.m.

Vineyard Community Space, 836 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Oyster World, Second Suitor, Starting Anonymous, roselove, 6:30-10 p.m.