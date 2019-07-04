OFC Creations is preparing for ROC Summer Theater Experience, when professional artists will lead campers in mounting 15 musicals in seven weeks throughout Rochester.

Most recently, OFC Creations produced “The Sound of Music” at the Rochester Century Club, “The Golden Girls Musical” at the Lyric Theatre and the area premiere of “Frozen Jr.”

ROC Summer Theater Experience performances will run July 8-Aug. 24 in three Rochester locations: the Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road; The Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave.; and Seton School, 165 Rhinecliff Drive.

Specialty performances include “Shout!: The Mod Musical,” in which five actresses perform songs like “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Goldfinger” and “Boots Are Made For Walking.” In August, OFC will bring back “America’s Sweetheart of Song: A Tribute to Connie Francis,” written by and starring Josie Waverly.

In September, OFC will present “Dogfight: The Musical” at the Lyric as an extended summer camp program.

“Winnie the Pooh: Kids” and “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” will run July 19-20 at Seton School and Kodak, respectively. “Alice in Wonderland: Pint-sized” is set for July 20 at the Lyric.

“Shout!” will run July 19-21 at the Lyric, which also will be the site of “Annie Jr.” on July 26-27. Kodak will host “Les Miserables: School Edition” on July 26-27 and “Once on This Island Jr.” on Aug. 2-3.

Performances will continue with “Sleeping Beauty: Pint-sized” on Aug. 3 at the Lyric, “Grease: School Edition” on Aug. 9-10 at Kodak and “High School Musical Jr.” on Aug. 9-10 at the Lyric.

“America’s Sweetheart of Song” is set for Aug. 10-18 at the Lyric. “Shrek Jr.” will run Aug. 16-17 at Kodak, as well as “Hansel and Gretel: Pint-sized” on Aug. 17 and “The Wizard of Oz: Young Performer’s Edition” on Aug. 23-24, both at the Lyric.

“Rapunzel: Pint-sized” will take the Seton stage on Aug. 24. ROC Summer Theater Experience will end with “Newsies” on Aug. 23-24 at Kodak.

Call (585) 667-0954, or visit ofccreations.com or rocsummertheatre.com for information.