Meet Fred and mom cat Ginger — they couldn’t be any more beautiful! Rescued from a trailer park, they need a new family. Ginger is super sweet; Fred is a little unsure of all the changes in his short little life.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.