A review could lead to a new rule making health insurers cover treatment for illnesses caused by ticks.

Rhode Island and Connecticut require health insurance coverage for tick-related illnesses. Could New York state be next?

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, announced this week the Legislature passed a bill requiring a report aimed at making insurers cover treatment for diseases tied to tick bites.

“Those suffering from chronic Lyme and tick-borne diseases can experience serious symptoms such as extreme and long-term fatigue, nausea, depression, and joint pain,” stated Helming. “However, insurance coverage is insufficient when it comes to helping patients pay for the treatments related to these illnesses and their related symptoms. That can be devastating to people who are already battling these debilitating diseases. This study will give us the data and facts we need to address this problem.”

Helming is a member of the Senate Task Force on Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases and was a co-sponsor on the legislation that unanimously passed the Senate and Assembly. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign the bill (S.4571/A.6146).

Currently, health insurance companies are not required to cover long-term treatment for people who suffer from chronic Lyme and tick-borne diseases. This bill calls for a study and report on the effectiveness of such insurance coverage.

“The data gained through the study will help lawmakers make informed decisions about insurance,” Helming stated in a release.

Specifically, the legislation directs the state Department of Financial Services, in consultation with the commissioner of the Department of Health, to study and report on the insurance coverage for the treatment of Lyme and other tick-borne related diseases. The study will provide insight into the current state of insurance coverage as it relates to those diseases and recommend solutions — with the goal to ensure all New Yorkers are adequately protected.

Mary Beer, director of Ontario County Public Health, in May reminded people about prevention.

Ticks run rampant in grassy areas, especially tall grass but you can also get bit just walking in a mowed lawn. Wearing long pants with socks pulled over the bottom of the legs is a good idea. It’s also key to check yourself, your children, and pets after every outdoor encounter where ticks might be, she said.

Transfer of Lyme disease doesn’t occur immediately after a tick latches on. You have time to remove the tick properly.

Monitor your health and contact your health care provider or veterinarian if you or your pets experience symptoms. A bull’s-eye rash, headache, fever, chills, tiredness, and body aches are common early symptoms.

If untreated, symptoms can progress to additional rashes, joint swelling and pain, nerve involvement, and heartbeat abnormalities.

