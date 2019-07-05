The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon on Mondays through Fridays. The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes:

July 22: Smothered beef over rice.

July 23: Sassy chicken over tex-mex corn and rice.

July 24: Fried chicken corn on the cob, fruit and greens salad.

July 25: Orange chicken over linguine.

July 26: Chef’s choice.

Registration is required. Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.