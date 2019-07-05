The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon on Mondays through Fridays. The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.
All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes:
July 22: Smothered beef over rice.
July 23: Sassy chicken over tex-mex corn and rice.
July 24: Fried chicken corn on the cob, fruit and greens salad.
July 25: Orange chicken over linguine.
July 26: Chef’s choice.
Registration is required. Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
1350 Café to offer meals to seniors
The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon on Mondays through Fridays. The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.