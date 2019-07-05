County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and the University of Rochester Medical Center recently launched a one-year forensic pathology fellowship program through the URMC Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the Monroe County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Recruitment is underway for the position, which likely will start next summer.

“The work of the Medical Examiner’s Office aids in the administration of criminal justice cases, and provides accurate data to be utilized for public health and education needs,” Dinolfo said.

The fellow will participate in on-scene death investigations and court appearances. They will accompany forensic pathologists and give sworn testimony in court cases in which they have participated. The fellow will train at the Monroe County Crime Lab, and be trained in forensic anthropology, forensic toxicology and firearms.

County Medical Examiner Nadia Granger is a graduate of the URMC pathology residency program. This will be the second forensic pathology fellowship in the state.

“The forensic pathology community, especially in upstate New York, is always looking for new staff, and it is hard to recruit for these jobs because candidates usually travel in winter and spring and think snow is all we have to offer,” Granger said. “The University of Rochester is known for graduating pathology residents who pursue forensics as careers. Exposing a graduating resident to an entire year under our tutelage would improve the odds of that resident staying in the upstate area for work.”

The Monroe County Office of the Medical Examiner investigates over 3,000 deaths each year, including approximately 50 homicides and 1,200 autopsies. It is staffed by three full-time forensic pathologists, in addition to a team of forensic toxicologists, medical death investigators and autopsy technicians.

Interested candidates can email melissa_sullivan@urmc.rochester.edu or visit bit.ly/2Xrmdcb for information.