RIT’s Camp Tiger program will offer summer workshops for students in third through 12th grade, including Zuckerberg Media’s “Sue’s Tech Kitchen: Mission to Mars,” “DIY: Design it Yourself, a Fashion Maker’s Camp,” “Dungeons and Dragons,” “Electronic Music and Sound Production” and “Crash Course in 3D Printing.”

Camp Tiger will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Drop-off is from 8:30 to 9 a.m.at Camp Tiger headquarters located at Golisano Hall, 20 Lomb Memorial Drive. Extended morning and evening hours beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. are optional.

Camp Tiger, formerly known as Kids on Campus, is a summer day-camp at RIT running through Aug. 2. RIT faculty and students teach many of the workshops reflecting the university’s strengths in engineering, coding, science, game design, 3D modeling, maker activities, business, art and design and the performing arts.

Camp tuition is $350 for one week and $700 for two weeks. Additional fees are required for extended day/evening hours, clubs held from 3 to 5 p.m. and for supplies for certain workshops.

Tuition includes project-based instruction, lunch in an RIT dining hall, supervised social interaction and T-shirts to wear throughout camp. Activities held during a recreation period are tailored to camper interests, include a campus tour and, for older campers, the opportunity for hands-on experience in the RIT Toyota Production Systems Lab.

Camp Tiger is supported by more than 40 staff members and includes a health director and a New York state-certified education and student behavior specialist.

Call (585) 496-4562 or email kidsoncampus@rit.edu for more information.