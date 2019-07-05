Brennan Ireland was selected by the American Association for the Advancement of Science for a Science and Technology Fellowship to serve as a futures analyst with the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The fellowships provide opportunities to scientists and engineers to learn first hand about policymaking and contribute their knowledge and analytical skills in the policy realm. Fellows serve yearlong assignments in the federal government and represent a broad range of backgrounds, disciplines and career stages.

“It’s an opportunity to take a high-level degree in science in a different direction,” said Ireland. “With this fellowship, I feel like I’m going to be making an impact, helping to make the world a better place.”

In this position with USAID, Ireland will evaluate countries to get a better picture of what their futures look like. The Futures Team assists USAID’s field-based missions around the globe for emerging trends, so their programs in health, governance, agriculture, natural resource management and economic growth can help developing world citizens live better, healthier and more productive lives.

“Brennan has become increasingly aware of and passionate about how science policy decisions inform and affect our world,” said Professor Manuela Campanelli, director of RIT’s Center for Computational Relativity and Gravitation. “The fellowship is, therefore, an excellent professional development opportunity for Brennan, as he has a very strong natural desire to contribute to science advocacy in society.”

President John. F. Kennedy created USAID by executive order in 1961 to lead the U.S. government’s international development and humanitarian efforts.

Visit www.aaas.org for more information about the program.