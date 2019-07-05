Wood Library celebrated the service of eight seniors who are part of the Teen Advisory Board at the Library.
The TAB is comprised of a group of students who help plan teen programming, advocate for library funding and make decisions on work done in the Teen Scene. To honor the time they have spent volunteering at Wood Library, they received a custom stole with their name, graduation year and a quote from their favorite book.
Wood Library celebrates seniors for their service
