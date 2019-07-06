The country foursome Little Big Town takes the stage Saturday; next up is Luke Bryan on July 12

Country band Little Big Town — the quartet of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook — took the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center stage Saturday for the latest stop on their tour, with Walker Hayes as opener.

Formed in 1998, the band has eight studio albums to its credit with a ninth soon to drop — a song from which, "The Daughters," has already caught some buzz and was performed at the 2019 ACM Awards in April.

After this weekend's back-to-back shows — Friday brought the Summer Gods tour package of Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot to the venue — CMAC has a breather for about a week until country star Luke Bryan takes the stage Friday, July 12, with guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston, followed by Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, July 13, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band on Tuesday, July 16. See cmacevents.com for the complete summer schedule.