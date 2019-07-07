An Amtrak train has been stopped after it hit a vehicle parked on the tracks. According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near Brown and Locco Roads in the Wayne County town of Savannah.

Witnesses say the vehicle hit was a Jeep Wrangler that is now totaled. According to police, the Jeep was abandoned by four people who are all uninjured.

No injuries to passengers or crew members have been reported.

Amtrak officials and State Police are currently investigating the incident.

The train has resumed service with all 249 passengers still onboard.

Messenger Post news partner News10 NBC