Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's list

Ridge Bennett, Nick Bober, Ty Clauss, Stephanie Fryer, Riley Nally, Noah Tantillo-Estrella and Christopher Wollschleger, of Bloomfield; Jacob Brennessel, Danielle Callard, Jake Christoforo, Sean Clark, Alex Gerstner, Robert Gray, Zack Green, Rhianna Hayes, Sidney Klass, Seth Lambert, Stefan Maczynski, Jon Matyjas, Benjamin Mitchell, Adriano Popelka, Anna Schoenfelder and Christa Vuglar, of Canandaigua; Jonathan Caves, Olivia Lannon, Trinity Parcero, Taylor Samuel and Ken Shultes, of Clifton Springs; Cody Burrows, Connor Burrows, Dadrene Cisse, Ben Clements, Jake Colucci, Derek Erway, Susanna LaMarti, Alex Livings, Peter Merges, Will Merges and Alexander Rohring, of Farmington; Erin Guinan, Peter Henry, Tori Wicksall and James Williams, of Geneva; Nolan Yarger, of Hall; Jared Gooze and Shane Sidlauskas, of Hemlock; Madison Faraut, of Honeoye; Bella Iacovangelo, of Ionia; Howie Barnes, Brandon Bogner, Collin Farmer, Ricardo Figueroa, Austin Goodwin, Alexandra Hayes-Rossiter, Jacob Leberth, E. Maria Sabik, Adam Spindler, Aleksandra Sprague and Derek Swarthout, of Macedon; Emmett Felton, Alexis Pawluk and Ashley Wight, of Naples; Naomi Hannig, Kendall Jones, Justin Klino, Makenzie Kommer, Jessica Lioudis, Masako Moyer and Kevin Rinehart, of Palmyra; Lauren Bennett, Matthew Decker, Elliot Patnode and Paige Siganowich, of Phelps; Eddie Mead, of Port Gibson; Emily Gray, Cole Janssen, Walter Schaertl and Olivia Spencer, of Shortsville; Allison Cleveland, Abigail Miller and Jenna Robinson, of Springwater; Tyler Schwarz, of Stanley; and Nate Baker, Laura Branch, Luis Angel Gutierrez Galaviz, Lily Garnaat, Luke Green, Isabel Gossage, Sydney Haines, Justine Higgins, Nicolette Kulakowski, Brenna Marine, Tyler McGrath, Evan Millspaugh, Owen Palzer, Mason Perry, Cassie Robinson, Jonny Robinson, Matthew Roeder and Griffin Seibold, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Alli DiGiacomo and Chloe Shortz, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. The list consists of the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division.

Christian Eveleigh, of Bloomfield; Eliza Maher, of Geneva; Jacob Ciolek, of Honeoye; Jacob Vitale, of Palmyra; Rebecca Lehman, of Stanley; and Sara Casazza, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Katie Petix, of Bloomfield; Joshua Bellis, Cassie Collea, Victoria Elia, Sarah Hughston, Madison Miller, Mallory Thomas and Emily Wallace, of Canandaigua; Joshua Kane and Christopher Knapp, of Dundee; Samantha Benwitz, Zachary Bills, Kathryn Fortunato, Hanna Hollifield, Ashley Lacognato and Alexandra Wagner, of Farmington; Sean Britton-Milligan, of Geneva; Ellie Gorall, of Honeoye; Lydia Champagne, Natalie Hansen, Melanie McBride, Jonathan Morrison, Stephanie Rawa, Mary Reid and Hannah Vanderbilt, of Macedon; Avril King, Emma Lincoln and Jackson Snaith, of Naples; Jane McGowan, of Palmyra; Dallas Zebrowski, of Penn Yan; Hannah Tyman, of Phelps; Olivia Miller and Natalie Sacchitella, of Springwater; Jamie Perrin, of Stanley; and Taylor Golisano, Victoria Ivanova, Kiara Owen, Kenneth Powell, Braelin Scott and Sienna Sulecki, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Julia Schlenker, of Bloomfield; Benjamin McMath, Tyler Notebaert and Nicholas Scammell, of Canandaigua; Hunter DeJonge, of Clifton Springs; Aidan Benway and Joshua Harp, of Farmington; Kaneil Bordieri and Sara Sheppard, of Geneva; Lydia Barber, of Ionia; Evan Bay, Brendon Declerck and Kathryn Swank, of Naples; David Sweet, of Palmyra; Alan Goda Jr., of Stanley; and Nicholas Ruscio, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Graduations

Ethan Cramer, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mercer University in Georgia.

Mackenzie Friesner and Cherilynn Miller, of Macedon, and Adriana Kells, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with bachelor’s degrees from SUNY Oswego.

Evan Multala, of Ionia, graduated in May 2019 with a Master of Science degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans.

Ashlyn Louise McCowan Perez, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Baylor University in Texas.

Derek Schnorr, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Master of Business Administration in accounting from SUNY Oswego.