A man is dead after his car collided with a tractor trailer in the Genesee County town of Pavilion on Saturday.

Genesee County deputies responded about noon on Saturday.According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, a Mercury Marquis was headed west of Route 19 when it failed to stop at a red light on Route 63, ultimately colliding with a northbound tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Marquis, Robert G. Daniels, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Some roads in the area were closed for a time after the accident.

Deputies are still investigating why Daniels' did not stop at the red light.

