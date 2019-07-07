The Serenity House garage sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8-10 at Rhonda’s Auction Center at Peddler’s Antiques, 6980 state Routes 5 and 20, East Bloomfield.

Donations can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays until Aug. 7, or with an appointment. Text 585-727-0354 for information. Unaccepted items include tube TVs, broken dishes, entertainment centers or tires.

Fresh pies will be available for sale. For information on Serenity House, visit serenity-house.org or call 585-924-5840.