DEC scientist honored by Federation of Lake Associations

Department of Environmental Conservation research scientist Scott Cook received the 2019 Lake Tear of the Clouds Award from the New York State Federation of Lake Associations.

The award annually honors those who show dedication to lakes and watersheds, help NYSFOLA in its mission, and produce exceptional performance in their field of endeavor.

Cook was recognized for monitoring the water quality, helping lake communities work toward an improved lake, serving as an advocate for regulators and those affected by permitting decisions, supporting watershed management actions, and acting as a bridge among diverse groups.

As supervisor of the Finger Lakes Water Hub, Cook leads a group of scientists in addressing water quality in the Finger Lakes and developing new policies, programs and technologies that will benefit all state lakes.

Local students receive DKG scholarships

The Omega Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, presented five $750 grants-in-aid to 2019 high school graduates planning to major in the field of education this fall.

This year’s winners are Riley Backus, Autumn Javier and Caitlyn Wright, of Phelps-Clifton Springs; Megan Kerr, of Geneva; and Anneliese Wootton, of Palmyra-Macedon.

Backus plans to major in history at SUNY Geneseo; Javier and Wright will study early childhood education at Finger Lakes Community College and Keuka College, respectively; Kerr will major in art education at Kutztown University; and Wootton plans to pursue elementary/special education at St. John Fisher College.

