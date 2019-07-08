Dixon Schwabl, a Victor-based advertising, marketing and public relations agency, recently promoted Erin O’Donnell, of Canandaigua, to senior account executive.

O’Donnell will be responsible for managing and supporting client relationships. She serves as the point of contact for clients and the agency’s internal teams, leading the development of strategic plans and monitoring workflow.

O’Donnell has more than six years of experience in the marketing industry and has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2015. She earned her Master of Science in strategic marketing from Roberts Wesleyan College and her Bachelor of Arts in PR from Binghamton University.