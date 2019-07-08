In the last column we looked at some scary retirement statistics and some financial tips on how to save more for a retirement with dignity. By periodically revisiting retirement issues, my hope is that it will give yet-to-retire readers some important things to think about and discuss, motivate them to do some additional research, result in their meeting with an advisor to build a sound retirement plan that they can stick to, and, then, to start implementing their plan.

In the last column we also promised to set out some tips for those already in retirement. Here are a few financial and non-financial tips from newretirement.com and goodfinancialcents.com:

HAVE A SENSE OF PURPOSE AND MEANING. Research indicates that making every day meaningful can actually extend your life.

For me, as a retiree, this is critical, and it doesn’t matter what your sense of purpose is, just that it works for you, and helps you maintain your mental health and avoid boredom and sometimes depression. Pursuing your sense of purpose will also help you build more of a structured life and a schedule in your retirement, which can be very important. As you may have talked about your work before retirement, you may find yourself in retirement talking about the things that you do to pursue that sense of purpose and meaning. It will become a part of your “retirement identity.”

Also, for me and others that I have observed in retirement, it is important to pursue that sense of purpose and meaning with great passion and energy, and, every day, check in with yourself to review how you did that day.

THINK HEALTH NOT WEALTH. 80% of retirees say that health is the most important thing in retirement, even more than financial security. Look for ways to stay physically healthy. Proven ways are gardening, walking, and going to a gym. I am a cycler, kayaker and cross country skier in retirement. For me, these make exercise fun, as do activities like golf, tennis, riding, yoga, and exercise classes for others. If you don’t make exercise fun, and it is just a chore, you will be much less likely to do it.

A lot has been written about it, and I agree, that weight training is very important as you age, even if it is with light weights. I also think that it is critical to do whatever you do to stay physically healthy with as much passion and energy as possible. If you walk, walk fast, if you bike, speed it up a bit.

IF YOU HAVE A HEALTH SETBACK, ADOPT A POSITIVE OUTLOOK. According to The Journal of the American Medical Association, seniors with a positive bias towards themselves and life are 44% more likely to recover from a disability than someone with a negative outlook.

DO THINGS TO MAINTAIN YOUR MENTAL HEALTH.

1. Consider taking a college course or a community education course. It will exercise your mind to stay sharp, give you the satisfaction of being a life-long learner, and provide you with some new things to talk about with friends and family.

2. Socialize often with friends and family, and have some interaction with younger generations. Often you can do that through your volunteer activities or even a part-time job.

3. Think of your retirement as a POSITIVE EXPERIENCE. Keep reflecting every day on all the positives. Deal with the negatives, but don’t dwell on them. Life happens — move forward.

4. If you are fortunate enough to have grandchildren, spend quality time with them. Have fun, laugh with them, and share your wisdom and knowledge with them.

ENJOY TRAVEL. It doesn’t have to be overseas trips, but you should consider doing those earlier in your retirement. It can be day trips and long weekends to someplace that you can enjoy, and where you can see new things and even learn something new. I see retirees all the time doing that in my volunteer activities.

I always remember reading studies that indicate that researching and planning for those larger trips can sometimes be more enjoyable than the trip itself. It’s about the anticipation of that perfect experience where nothing goes wrong, like it sometimes does on the actual trip.

SPEND YOUR MONEY WISELY IN RETIREMENT.

1. Always have a budget that you are updating as things change, and make sure that it provides for you to spend less early in your retirement, so your money won’t go out too fast and leave you with less than you will need later. You need to live within your means, as much as ever, so continue to make smart spending choices by looking at needs vs. wants, wishes, luxuries and conveniences.

2. Always have an emergency fund. You don’t want to tap into your tax deferred retirement fund, and perhaps have to pay taxes, for emergencies and anticipated expenses.

3. Keep working with your financial advisor to update your retirement plan, and ensure that you have the funds to implement it. Your investment choices are likely to change as time goes on, so stay on top of it.

4. Work with your accountant, to ensure that you are not paying more taxes than necessary; your attorney, to keep your will and estate plan current; and your insurance agent, to keep your insurances current, including a Medigap plan, and possibly long-term care insurance.

5. Remember that paying off any debt is a guaranteed return equal to the interest rate on the debt.

6. Be aware of the ever-increasing frauds and scams directed at seniors. For me, having some trusted friends or family members that you can bounce any “not every day” decisions off can really help. Don’t be too proud to double check your decisions.

7. Don't burn out as a caregiver, and be smart about adult children or grandchildren who "need" financial help.

Make sure that you maintain your own retirement goals and enjoyment as much as possible. Remember that you worked hard to get there.

These are just some of my favorite tips. There are so many resources available including fellow retirees that you can learn

from.

John Ninfo is a retired bankruptcy judge and the founder of the National CARE Financial Literacy Program. Find his previous weekly columns at http://www.mpnnow.com/search?text=Ninfo or at http://www.monroecopost.com/search?text=Ninfo.