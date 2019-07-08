There were no serious injuries reported after the two-car accident temporarily shut down eastbound traffic near Wegmans

CANANDAIGUA — An afternoon two-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Rte 5 & 20 and Rte. 364 sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and briefly shut down eastbound traffic.

Casey Chamberlain, 40, was driving her 2011 Cadillac when police say she ran the red light striking the oncoming vehicle causing airbag deployment in both vehicles. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

Chamberlain was issued a traffic citation for passing a red light at the intersection.

Responding to the scene were the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, East Bloomfield Ambulance, Fingerlakes Ambulance and the Canandaigua Fire Department.