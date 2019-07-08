Local lawmen will show off their riding skills during the Sheriffs’ Showdown at noon on July 20 at the Hemlock Little World’s Fair, 7370 Water St.

Proceeds from this mounted competition will send more than a dozen children to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp, which runs weekly through Aug. 10.

Approximately 140 campers ages 9-12 attend each week. The camp is open to children who would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or go on a vacation because of economic reasons.

Each county sheriff receives a certain number of camper slots. An estimated 846 children will attend this year’s camp. Visit sheriffsinstitute.org for information.