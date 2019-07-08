Visitors can learn about the local “Heritage of Hops” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at Historic Valentown, 267 High St., Victor.

For part of the 19th century, New York state was the chief location worldwide for raising hops. This event will feature lectures, demonstrations and displays related to hops’ cultivation and use in tonics, brewing and breweries.

Speakers include Jane Oaks with “Hop Growing and Beer Production in the Genesee Country” at 2 p.m., and Pilar McKay from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County.

Visit historicvalentownmuseum.org for information.